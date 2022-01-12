Gifford takes the helm at Blidworth

Alan Gifford is to become the new Musical Director at Blidworth Welfare Band.

Blidworth Welfare Band has announced the appointment of Alan Gifford as its new Musical Director.

Alan was most recently the solo trombone with the GUS Band and is currently MD for Amington Band.

Experience

He brings a great deal of experience to the role, having studied at the Birmingham Conservatoire, and played with the likes of Staffordshire and Flowers Bands. He also returned to his alma mater as MD at Amington Band who he led to the 2020 Midland Area title.

He is currently studying for a Masters in Music specialising in brass band conducting, at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and currently works as a brass instrumental tutor for Services For Education — Music Service in Birmingham.

Looking forward

A Blidworth Band spokesperson told 4BR: "We are really looking forward to Alan working alongside John Roberts, who will take us to the Midlands Regional Championships and then taking on the position fully after the competition."

In response Alan said: "I'm delighted to have been appointed. They are a great bunch of hard working people with a fantastic organisational team. I'm looking forward to getting started after the Midland Area contest where I'm sure they will do very well."