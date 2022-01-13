                 

Golborne look to add Area success to Butlins triumph

The Golborne Band will host a special Area Preview evening as they look to add the North West Regional title to their 2022 CV.

Golborne
  The band claimed the Fourth Section title at Butlin's

Thursday, 13 January 2022

        

Fresh from their success in claiming the Fourth Section Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival title in Skegness, the Golborne Band is preparing to host a special 'Regional test-piece showcase' event.

Preview

It will take place at Golborne Community Club on 29th January (WA3 3AF) — starting at 7.30pm, and will feature performances from Blackburn & Darwen (Championship Section); Haslingden & Helmshore (Second Section); Skelmersdale Band (Third Section) and the home town favourites (Fourth Section).

Proud

Speaking about the event as well as looking back on that Skegness triumph, Golborne MD, Joshua Hughes tod 4BR: "I'm extremely proud of the band's victory. We are determined to do well at the North West Regional Championships and everyone rushed back home on the Monday to have a rehearsal that evening on the Area test piece.

This is the first time we have hosted anything like this and it's a real community effort. We are looking forward to meeting up with the other bands and getting feedback from the unofficial adjudicator for the evening Andrew Berryman."

        

