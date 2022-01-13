New signing adds to Tylorstown ranks

The talented euphonium player Cari Jones will make her top section debut with Tylorstown Band at the Welsh Open.

Tylorstown Band has welcomed new signing Cari Jones to their ranks.

The talented euphonium player is currently studying at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama and has come through the successful youth programme in Rhondda Fach starting at the age of 5.

Euph seat

Cari takes over the 2nd Euphonium seat at the top section band from stalwart player Ian Evans who moves onto second baritone with Len Dennett on solo baritone to bring extra experience to the section.

Cari told 4BR: "I'm looking forward to making my debut with Tylorstown at the Welsh Open and Welsh Regional Championships."

Meanwhile, MD Gary Davies added: "We are really looking forward to competing at the Welsh Open and Cari along with the other recent changes strengthens the band for the year ahead."