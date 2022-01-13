Media link for World Music Contest

                 

World Music Contest

The World Music Contest 2022 in Kerkrade has announced that IBB Media Ltd will be the livestreaming and recording partner for all indoor events for this year's event.

It will include those for brass band, concert band, fanfare band and percussion ensembles in addition to many of the midweek concerts from the Roda Hall and Theatre. All events will be available both as livestream and 'on demand' catch up.

IBB Media will also broadcast daily from the WMC Village in the city park of Kerkrade.

It is understood that a new subscription platform will be developed by IBB Media exclusively for the WMC.

Whilst the coverage of the showband, marching and marching parade events in the Parkstad Limburg Stadium will be recorded by a separate partner of the WMC, all the coverage of stadium events will be streamed by IBB Media through this new platform.

Pleased

WMC, General Manager Marcel Andriolo commented: "We are very pleased with the partnership with IBB Media Ltd. As an international wind music festival, we think it is important that our content — the live streams of the performances — is available for music fans everywhere.

We believe that IBB Media has the experience and knowledge to help us take the next step in building an even stronger online community in the world of wind music."

Planning

In response, IBB Media Ltd Managing Director, Martin Gernon added: "The WMC is one of the major music events in the world and we are honoured to have been chosen as their partner.

The next few months will see a great deal of planning and developmental work to give a global audience a truly memorable viewing and sound experience, and we look forward to welcoming the world to celebrate this unique month of music making."

The WMC takes place in Kerkrade, Netherlands between 7th and 31st July.

See www.wmc.nl for further details.

        

