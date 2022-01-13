Rainford looks to build for the future with new sponsorship link

The Rainford Band has announced a new sponsorship partnership with local builders' merchant, Beesley & Fildes.

Beesley & Fildes is a leading independent family company which has been serving the construction trade for 200 years.

Delighted

Announcing the news, Rainford Band Chairman Geoff Hunter told 4BR: "We are delighted to announce this new partnership. With the uncertainties over the last couple of years this will enable us to continue with our musical aims and giving us a firm financial base for the future.

The partnership will also open up new audiences by supporting the charitable causes backed by Beesley & Fildes, and various corporate events."

Although based in the North West, Beesley & Fildes has a national client base with renowned expertise in the provision of building materials across a wide variety of trades.

Supporting

Commercial Manager James Beesley added: "As a family business that has served customers for generations, we have always been committed to supporting local communities too.

Rainford Band is not only a very accomplished group of musicians who are helping to maintain the brass band tradition in the region, it is also a charity that brings people together to perform and enjoy music.

We're delighted to be able offer them financial support that will enable them to develop talent and compete."