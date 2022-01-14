                 

*
banner

News

Norwegian Championships cancelled

The 2022 Norwegian National Championships have been cancelled due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

Grieghallen
  The event was to have taken place a the Grieghallen Bergen early next month.

Friday, 14 January 2022

        

It has been confirmed that the Norwegian National Championships have been cancelled for a second year in a row. They were to have taken place at the Grieghallen in Bergen (above) over the weekend of the 11th/12th February.

Heavy heart

An email confirming the decision has been sent by the Norwegian Music Federation (NMF) to all proposed competing bands following a board meeting held last night.

Issued by NMF Federal Board Technical Organiser Janne-Chr H. Rabben, it stated that it was with "a heavy heart" that the decision was made based on the "infection control measures presented by the government on 13th January."

4BR understands the statement refers to the decision made by the Norwegian Government to lift some but not all Covid-19 restrictions in the country.

Limits

This included not to amend the 20 person limit on the number of people over the age of 20 that could participate in an indoor rehearsal with 1 meter distancing, as well as limiting the number of people who could attend in indoor concert/competition type event to 200 with face coverings.

The amended regulations were to take effect from Friday 14th January and to last for four weeks. Any new review would not take place until 1st February.

The amended regulations were to take effect from Friday 14th January and to last for four weeks. Any new review would not take place until 1st February4BR

3 out of 10

It is also understood that it also follows a digital meeting where the ten Elite Division bands met with NMF, with only three able to make a positive decision on whether or not they could attend under the continuing regulations.

On band representative told 4BR: "We were 99% certain this would be the case. It's just impossible for the event to go head with bands unable to realistically rehearse and the event having so few people able to attend."

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Grieghallen

Norwegian Championships cancelled

January 14 • The 2022 Norwegian National Championships have been cancelled due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

Rainford

Rainford looks to build for the future with new sponsorship link

January 13 • The Rainford Band has announced a new sponsorship partnership with local builders' merchant, Beesley & Fildes.

Kerkrade

Media link for World Music Contest

January 13 • The Kerkrade event has announced a live streaming and recording link with IBB Media Ltd.

Tylorstown

New signing adds to Tylorstown ranks

January 13 • The talented euphonium player Cari Jones will make her top section debut with Tylorstown Band at the Welsh Open.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts -

Friday 14 January • The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra. Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Black Dyke Band - Morley Town Hall

Saturday 15 January • Queen Street, Morley, Leeds LS27 9DY

Black Dyke Band - Marlborough College

Sunday 16 January • Bath Road, Marlborough, . SN8 1PA

Glossop Old Band - Arnfield Brass.

Sunday 16 January • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. Sk13 8LP

Glossop Old Band - Cadishead Public Band

Sunday 23 January • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Vacancies »

City of Hull Band

January 14 • City of Hull Band seek to appoint a 1st class Principal Cornet and another Bb cornet to join an experienced team (position negotiable). Rehearsing Sunday / Wednesday at their bandroom by the Humber Bridge.

Severn Tunnel Band

January 13 • Severn Tunnel Band are looking for a new conductor for 2022. We are a friendly and sociable 4th Section band and applicants should be able to demonstrate their ability to work with and enthuse players of all ages and abilities.

Mid-Rhondda Band

January 12 • Mid-Rhondda Band (Second Section) has an Immediate vacancy for a kit player to complete our line up for the Welsh Regional Contest. Rehearsal on Thursday at 7.30pm at our Band Hall, Dunraven St. Tonypandy CF40 1AL

Pro Cards »

Derek Renshaw

ABBA Member
Conductor, Band Trainer and Adjudicator.

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top