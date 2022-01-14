Norwegian Championships cancelled

The 2022 Norwegian National Championships have been cancelled due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

It has been confirmed that the Norwegian National Championships have been cancelled for a second year in a row. They were to have taken place at the Grieghallen in Bergen (above) over the weekend of the 11th/12th February.

Heavy heart

An email confirming the decision has been sent by the Norwegian Music Federation (NMF) to all proposed competing bands following a board meeting held last night.

Issued by NMF Federal Board Technical Organiser Janne-Chr H. Rabben, it stated that it was with "a heavy heart" that the decision was made based on the "infection control measures presented by the government on 13th January."

4BR understands the statement refers to the decision made by the Norwegian Government to lift some but not all Covid-19 restrictions in the country.

Limits

This included not to amend the 20 person limit on the number of people over the age of 20 that could participate in an indoor rehearsal with 1 meter distancing, as well as limiting the number of people who could attend in indoor concert/competition type event to 200 with face coverings.

The amended regulations were to take effect from Friday 14th January and to last for four weeks. Any new review would not take place until 1st February.

3 out of 10

It is also understood that it also follows a digital meeting where the ten Elite Division bands met with NMF, with only three able to make a positive decision on whether or not they could attend under the continuing regulations.

On band representative told 4BR: "We were 99% certain this would be the case. It's just impossible for the event to go head with bands unable to realistically rehearse and the event having so few people able to attend."