Death of Percy Dinsdale

The death has been announced of one of the stalwarts of York Railway Institute Band.

Cross
  The death has been announced of Percy Dinsdale

Saturday, 15 January 2022

        

York Railway Institute Band has announced the death of Percy Dinsdale.

A long-serving member, he died in hospital on the 10th January. He was 89.

George Dinsdale (referred to by everyone except his wife Pat, as Percy) was born in 1933 and took up music as a cornet player at an early age. At the age of 16 he became principal cornet of York City Band which was to later amalgamate with York Excelsior Band to form York RI Band in 1952.

Percy began an apprenticeship with British Rail before his National Service in the Royal Air Force. In the late 1950s and on he became a much sought-after dance band trumpet player but always maintained his commitment to York RI Band.

Complete gentleman

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Percy had no wish to be a 'star' player but was happy to be just one of the ensemble. Although in later years he did less playing he would always turn out if asked, but latterly as ill health forced him to retire."

They added: "Percy was nothing less than a complete gentleman with an impish sense of humour.

He was a great inspiration and mentor to many young players who had the privilege to sit next to him and for all those who knew him from through his long musical life he will be remembered with fondness for his loyalty and good humour."

        

