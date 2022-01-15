GUS welcome new trombone signing

Matthew Brown makes the move from Carlton Main to GUS Band to take over as solo trombone.

The GUS Band has welcomed the signing of Matthew Brown as their new solo trombone.

He joins from Carlton Main Frickley and has also enjoyed success conducting Milnrow Band which he has combined with his appointment as a member of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators.

Excited

He told 4BR: "I'm excited to be joining one the country's most prestigious bands. I've long admired their musical and I'm looking forward to making my debut with them at the Midlands Regional Championships next month."

Matt takes over the role from Alan Gifford, who has made the decision to focus on his conducting, with a new position as MD at Blidworth Welfare Band.

Speaking of his time with GUS Band, Alan said "I have loved my time on solo trombone, particularly playing under Chris Jeans. It was great to end on a high at Butlins and I wish the band all the very best!"

Thanks

The band has also taken the opportunity to announce the departure of cornet player, Terri Yates, who is leaving due to work commitments.

A spokesperson added: "We would like to offer our sincerest thanks to both Alan and Terri for their exceptional performances and dedication during their time with us."