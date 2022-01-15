                 

*
banner

News

GUS welcome new trombone signing

Matthew Brown makes the move from Carlton Main to GUS Band to take over as solo trombone.

GUS Band
  The band has welcomed the new signing

Saturday, 15 January 2022

        

The GUS Band has welcomed the signing of Matthew Brown as their new solo trombone.

He joins from Carlton Main Frickley and has also enjoyed success conducting Milnrow Band which he has combined with his appointment as a member of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators.

Excited

He told 4BR: "I'm excited to be joining one the country's most prestigious bands. I've long admired their musical and I'm looking forward to making my debut with them at the Midlands Regional Championships next month."

Matt takes over the role from Alan Gifford, who has made the decision to focus on his conducting, with a new position as MD at Blidworth Welfare Band.

Speaking of his time with GUS Band, Alan said "I have loved my time on solo trombone, particularly playing under Chris Jeans. It was great to end on a high at Butlins and I wish the band all the very best!"

Thanks

The band has also taken the opportunity to announce the departure of cornet player, Terri Yates, who is leaving due to work commitments.

A spokesperson added: "We would like to offer our sincerest thanks to both Alan and Terri for their exceptional performances and dedication during their time with us."

        

TAGS: The GUS Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

John

Interview with John Maines

January 15 • We catch up with with one of the inspirational figures behind the success of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain over the past 40 years or more..

Conductor

Shanks take up residency at Reg Vardy

January 15 • Chris Shanks has become the new Resident Conductor at Reg Vardy Band.

Cardiff

New horn addition at City of Cardiff

January 15 • Tom Goodman becomes the latest addition to the ranks at City of Cardiff (Melingriffith).

Irvine

No crisis for Irvine & Dreghorn with SUEZ boost

January 15 • A fantastic funding boost from the SUEZ Communities Trust will ensure a great community future for the hard working Scottish band.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Morley Town Hall

Saturday 15 January • Queen Street, Morley, Leeds LS27 9DY

Black Dyke Band - Marlborough College

Sunday 16 January • Bath Road, Marlborough, . SN8 1PA

Glossop Old Band - Arnfield Brass.

Sunday 16 January • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. Sk13 8LP

Glossop Old Band - Cadishead Public Band

Sunday 23 January • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Contest: 168th British Open

Sunday 23 January • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

Shrewsbury Brass Band

January 15 • Are you looking for a change of scene or want to get back into banding with an ambitious and hardworking band? We have a vacancy for an experienced front row cornet player, BBb Bass player, and 2 percussionists.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

January 15 • A vacancy exists for a capable and committed **EEb BASS PLAYER ** to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

January 15 • A vacancy exists for a capable and committed **BBb BASS PLAYER ** to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.

Pro Cards »

Gordon Eddison

B Ed (Hons). Member AoBBA.
Conductor and Adjudicator.

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top