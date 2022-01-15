Swiss 'Beast' joins Mercer & Barker

The highly regarded Swiss bass trombonist Lionel Fumeaux is the latest high profile star to link up with the mouthpiece manufacturer.

Mercer & Barker have announced that the highly regarded Swiss bass trombone player Lionel Fumeaux has become their latest artiste and ambassador for the brand.

It comes after he tested the new MB1BT 'The Beast' mouthpiece over the last few weeks on which he will now perform, whilst he is currently reviewing the new MB1.25BT and MB1.5BT.

Delighted

He told 4BR: "I'm delighted to come on board and to perform on the 'The Beast' as a soloist and player with my band at Treize Etoiles.

I've been very impressed by the mouthpieces and the results have been very satisfying. I highly recommend them for trombonists with some level of experience."