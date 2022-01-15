                 

New horn addition at City of Cardiff

Tom Goodman becomes the latest addition to the ranks at City of Cardiff (Melingriffith).

  Tom joins the band in time to make his debut at the Welsh Open in February.

City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) Band has appointed Tom Goodman as their new solo horn player, joining Jake Haygarth and Theo Powell to complete the Championship level band's section.

A former member of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain and solo horn of Lydbrook Band, Tom is currently studying chemistry at Cardiff University.

Very pleased

Talking about his appointment he said: "I'm very pleased to be joining a group of such incredibly talented, ambitious and friendly musicians, and am excited to see what the future will bring!"

In response, Musical Director, Christopher Bond, commented: "I'm delighted to welcome Tom. Having heard him in action in rehearsals and a concert, I know he's going to be a fantastic addition to the section.

Tom is no stranger, with his brother Ed already in place as our soprano cornet, so he will no doubt fit in really well."

Tom will make his contesting debut at the Welsh Open contest on 20th February.

        

