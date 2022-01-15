Shanks take up residency at Reg Vardy

Chris Shanks has become the new Resident Conductor at Reg Vardy Band.

The Reg Vardy Band has announced the appointment of Chris Shanks as its new Resident Conductor following the departure of John Roberts due to family and work commitments.

A product of the Salvation Army at Bellshill, Scotland he was educated at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music & Drama, where he studied euphonium under David Thornton and Anthony Swainson as well as conducting under Nigel Boddice MBE.

Experience

The Faculty Head of Music & Drama at John Paul Academy in Glasgow was the principal euphonium of the 2009 European Youth Brass Band and is a Besson Artist. He currently plays euphonium for Whitburn Band having previously enjoyed spells with the likes of Co-operative Funeralcare, Kirkintilloch, Barrhead Burgh and Kirkintilloch Kelvin.

He also enjoyed a tenure as Resident Conductor at Unison Kinneil Band and Musical Director of the Langholm Town Band and has adjudicated at many leading musical events.

Chris's passion, work ethic and motivation is great for the band Reg Vardy Band

Advertisement

Great

A Reg Vardy Band spokesperson told 4BR: "Chris's passion, work ethic and motivation is great for the band. We're now looking forward to working with him and Russell Gray in the run up to Area contest and Grand Shield and also to creating engaging contest repertoire.

Out thanks go to John for his service to us over recent years. We wish him the very best."