Interview with John Maines

We catch up with with one of the inspirational figures behind the success of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain over the past 40 years or more..

John
  John has been involved in the National Youth Band since 1963

Saturday, 15 January 2022

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR Editor Iwan Fox talks to John Maines following the announcement of his retirement from playing an active role with the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain after 42 years of remarkable service.

John talks about how he first got involved as a player, then as a tutor and more latterly as librarian, the great conductors and tutors he has met and worked with and what his hopes are for an organisation that he believes is one of the finest anywhere in the banding world.


        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

