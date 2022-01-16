Back dated trophies for Cory

Cory has finally got its hands on long awaited awards for being the world's number 1 ranked band.

The Cory Band has received its awards from 4Barsrest for being the World's Number 1 Ranked Band.

4BR Editor Iwan Fox travelled to Treorchy to meet up with Cory legend Gwyn Thomas to finally present the delayed awards which are sponsored by Band Supplies and Hercules Stands.





Longest time

"I think this is the longest time Cory has had to wait for a first prize,"the Editor said. "We've been trying to get a presentation made but Covid-19 circumstances stopped us.

That said, when we finally got together we spent yet more time chatting over a cup of tea about old banding stories, so it turned into a great afternoon between two old soprano players!"

He added: "Although contesting was put on hold in 2020 and only just returned in 2021, it was appropriate and richly deserved that the band's number 1 ranking be once again acknowledged."

Proud

In response Gwyn said: "The Cory Band is very proud to be recognised as the world's leading brass band — a position that we have now held since 2007.

I know it means a great deal to the band and we are determined to hold onto the top spot for a long time to come."