Interview with Viggo Bjorge

We speak with one of Norway's leading banding administrators to find out more about the decision to cancel the 2022 Norwegian National Championships.

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

We catch up with Viggo Bjorge, the Band Manager of Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag to find out more about the decision made by the Norwegian Music Federation to cancel the National Championships in Bergen in February.

Viggo gives details of how and why the decision was made, what will be the outcome and what it means for Norwegian banding — including the potential for deciding on a Champion Band for 2022 that can represent the nation at the 2023 European Championships.