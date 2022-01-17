New principal thrilled at main role at Frickley

Seb Williman has been appointed the new principal cornet of Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band

Seb Williman has told 4BR how thrilled he is after becoming the new principal cornet of Carlton Mian Frickley Colliery Band

The 20-year-old who hails from York is currently studying trumpet at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester under the tutelage of Roger Webster and Murray Greig.

He has previously enjoyed a short tenure as 'bumper-up' as well as playing with Fairey and Grimethorpe Colliery in addition to his ongoing role as principal trumpet of the Hull Philharmonic Orchestra.

Huge honour

He told 4BR: "It's a huge honour to be able to lead a band with such a rich musical history and wonderful contesting heritage as well as follow in the footsteps of wonderful performers such as Kirsty Abbotts.

I'm thrilled and can't wait to see what the future holds on the contest and concert platform on what promises to be an exciting year ahead."