SBBA announce trio of Learning Festival workshops

The Scottish Brass Band Association (SBBA) has announced that it will host its popular Learning Festival workshops following the online formalities of its forthcoming Annual General Meeting on Sunday 30th January.

Reasons for Optimism

The opening workshop at 11.30am is entitled 'What Makes Banding Work — Reasons for Optimism' and will feature SBBA patron and renowned trumpet soloist John Wallace.

Register:

Volunteer

It will be followed at 12.30pm by a session entitled, 'I've been a volunteer all this time, how come nobody told me?' featuring Alan Stevenson, CEO of Volunteer Scotland.

Register:

Picking up the baton

The final workshop at 1.30pm is aimed at new and aspiring conductors entitled, 'Picking up the baton' led by popular Scottish MDs Gareth Bowman and Stuart Black.

Register:

