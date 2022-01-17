New afternoon AmJAM attraction at Amersham

A new initiative designed to attract day time players to enjoy making music together has been launched by Amersham Band.

A new initiative has been launched by the Amersham Band organisation — one that has the goal of making brass music even more accessible to people in the local community and beyond.

AmJAM

'AmJAM' is a new band which is designed for people to come along to and enjoy in the day time rather than evenings, and will meet every Tuesday afternoon at the band's purpose built headquarters in Amersham.

It's been inspired by Musical Director Paul Fisher who told 4BR: "We have called the new band 'AmJAM' to reflect the relaxed, casual 'club' feel' that we want to promote with the group.

It's aimed at existing brass and percussion players or 'comeback' player who want to return to a past time they may have had to give up because of work commitments etc."

Open to everyone

Paul added: "AmJAM is open to everyone with a bit of daytime time on their hands — all ages, all abilities, for people with children at school to those enjoying retirement, part time workers, full time home workers and shift workers.

If they want to spend some time in a supportive, inclusive group playing brass band music then this is the perfect place to be. It will be fun and we hope to inspire that joy of making music together."

Find out more

To find out more go to: www.amershamband.com