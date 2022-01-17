                 

*
Monday interview with Tom Redmond

We speak to the Joint Principal of Chetham's School of Music in Manchester to find out more about their free Brass Academy Day on Sunday 6th February

Tom Redmond
  Tom Redmond tells us more about the forthcoming Brass Academy Day at Chetham's.

Monday, 17 January 2022

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

We are joined by Tom Redmond to find out more about Chetham's 'Brass Academy' — a free initiative that takes place on Sunday 6th February and which is open to players of Grade 4 standard and above from the ages of 11- 18.

It's a great day starting at 10.00am, and will see cornet, trumpet, French horn, tenor horn, baritone, euphonium, trombone and tuba players inspired by the likes of LSO Principal trombonist Peter Moore, trumpet player Jason Evans of the London Philharmonia and euph star Dr David Thornton amongst others.

All you have to do is register and come along and enjoy yourselves.

For more details and registration go to:
https://chethamsschoolofmusic.com/whats-on/chethams-brass-academy/

        

