Empty seats filled at Littleport

Littleport Brass has filled their empty seats ahead of their Area challnge in a few weeks time.

Littleport Brass has announced a number of new signings as they look ahead to what they hope will be a bus and successful 2022 contesting season.

Hard work

A spokesperson told 4BR: "With the hard work of the members we have been able to slowly fill our vacant seats".

Two new horn players come in the form of the experienced duo of Kim Heaver and Sarah Green who will complete the section next to youngest member Dexter Speed on solo horn.

Meanwhile the percussion section welcomes Ray Elgy who joins the band after moving into the village before Christmas.

Experienced players

Commenting on the new signings MD Ian Knapton said: "Like most bands we are all struggling to find players to fill empty seats.

But I am so happy that we have attracted this trio of experienced players and we look to welcome a few more in time for the Regional Championships in March."