Tuesday interview with Paul Cosh

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

We speak to Paul Cosh, the highly respected player, conductor, teacher and lecturer about his new teaching publication — 'Brass Essentials — An Arban Collection'.

Paul was a Professor at the Guildhall School of Music & Drama in London for over 30 years, during which time he became the most sought after mentor and advisor to countless students and performers who benefitted from his wisdom and experience.

'Brass Essentials — An Arban Collection' has quickly become one of the most sought after aids to help players develop what he calls 'a solid technique' — one based on good sound, good intonation and technically correct.

He tells us about the thinking and the principles behind the publication and how it should be used to help players.

To find out more and purchase go to:

https://www.timbercroftpublishing.com/apps/webstore/products/show/8244539

or to:

https://paulcosh.com/book/