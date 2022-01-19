                 

Death of Ian Brown

The death has been announced of the respected euphonium player Ian Brown

Wednesday, 19 January 2022

        

The death has been announced of the respected player Ian Brown. He died following heart surgery. He was 68.

Ian was a very fine euphonium player who lived in the Witney area of Oxfordshire for most of his life. Taught by Gareth Morgan he went on to become the solo euphonium with Pressed Steel Fisher Band at just 16 before embarking on a military musical career with the Welsh Guards Band.

Experiences

As well as his extensive Army playing experiences he also enjoyed playing as a guest with numerous bands across the UK, as well as performing as part of Billy Smart's Circus Band, the experiences of which included eating his lunch in the elephant tent each day.

Following his military service, he played with several different bands mainly across Oxfordshire including Kidlington Concert Brass and Wantage A.

Celebration concert

A special 'Celebration Concert' with proceeds going to the British Heart Foundation will be held on 23rd April — Ian's birthday.

Any players who would like to play at this event, please contact Tania Isham at t.isham@btinternet

Please also contact Tania with any stories or photographs you may have and would like to share at the event.

        

Cross

