Cutt passes on Argos experience at Dobcross

Garry Cutt has paid a welcome visit to Dobcross Silver Band to help with their preparations for the forthcoming North West Regional Championships.

Dobcross
  Garry Cutt brought his insight and experience to the players on the set-work, 'Argos'

Wednesday, 19 January 2022

        

Dobcross Silver Band welcomed Garry Cutt to their bandroom this week as they continue to prepare for their assault on the Fourth Section North West Regional Championship in Blackpool next month.

Boosted by recent signings the band welcomed the Marple Maestro who took the band through their paces on the test-piece 'Argos' by Stephan Hodel.

Invaluable

It proved to be a very enjoyable evening that mixed hard work and fun, as MD Jason Smith told 4BR: "We're grateful to have been able to welcome Garry, whose experience and insight proved invaluable. We made great progress and it has given everyone a boost.

He added: "We are a hard working band and we very much hope that this and other initiatives will help us as we look forward to the Area contest with a great deal of enthusiasm.

My thanks also go to Garry. It was great to see the way in which he worked first hand."

        

