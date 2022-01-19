                 

Wednesday interview with Paul Hindmarsh

We catch up with Paul Hindmarsh, the Artistic Director of the RNCM Brass Festival, ahead of the showcase event at the end of the month in Manchester.

Wednesday, 19 January 2022

        

We speak to Paul Hindmarsh, the Artistic Director of the RNCM Brass Festival.

It follows the news that the event, will be taking place at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester on the weekend of Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th January — although in slightly amended form.

There is no Cory or Foden's Bands this year due to Covid-19 challenges as well as trumpet star Rex Richardson. However, WFEL Fairey Band will come in to perform, whilst the two days are still packed with great bands, great music and great soloists.

Paul talks about the event, and some of the music that is performed by each of the bands and soloists.

Further details about the event and to purchase tickets, go to: www.rncm.ac.uk

        

