New lead for Adjudicators

Sheona Wade has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators.

The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators (AoBBA) has released details of its newly elected Executive Committee following the organisation's recent annual general meeting.

Sheona Wade has been appointed Chairperson, replacing Mark Wilkinson who stood down after three years in the role. Christopher Bond will cover PR & Media, with John Ward joining the Executive Committee for the first time.

Whilst Mark Wilkinson will remain a member of the Executive Committee, both David Hirst and Simone Rebello step down from their roles as long-standing executive members, with tributes paid to them during the meeting.

Delighted

Speaking about her appointment Sheona told 4BR: "I'm delighted to take on the role and I'm really looking forward to it.

On behalf of everyone at AoBBA I would like to thank Mark for his outstanding leadership during the last three years, and also David and Simone for their hard work and invaluable input as members of the executive committee."

In addition to its Executive Committee, AoBBA now represents 83 full members adjudicators.

Executive Committee:



Chairperson: Sheona Wade

Secretary: Nicholas Garman

Treasurer: Chris King

Trainee Development Officer: Martin Heartfield

Public Relations Officer: Christopher Bond

Executive Committee Members: Brett Baker, Sarah Groarke-Booth, John Ward, Mark Wilkinson.

Trainee success

Following the annual general meeting, members took part in a well-received professional development session, looking at aspects of adjudication in context and sharing ideas on comparing contest performances.

It was also noted that AoBBA's adjudicator training scheme is also thriving, with six trainee adjudicators successfully completing the programme over the last two years, and with nine currently on the programme.

More information:

For more information: www.aobba.com