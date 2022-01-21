                 

*
banner

News

Live broadcast coverage of UniBrass Championships announced

Both the UniBrass Trophy and Shield competitions can be enjoyed with a live broadcast from the event this year.

UniBrass
  The event is now being live broadcast

Friday, 21 January 2022

        

The forthcoming UniBrass Championship are to be broadcast through BrassPass.tv

The event takes place on Saturday 5th February at the University of Sheffield and will comprise two sections of competition for the UniBrass Trophy and UniBrass Shield.

Live or on demand

More than 20 bands are due to take part, all performing 20-minute programmes. Viewers will be able to enjoy all the action — live or on demand — for just £5.00.

Speaking about the broadcast, IBB Media Managing Director Martin Gernon said: "UniBrass has grown to become one of the most innovative and exciting events in the UK brass band calendar and BrassPass.tv is proud to be bringing it to audiences far and wide."

The UniBrass Trophy features 10 bands hosted at the university's Octagon Centre, with the first band taking to the stage at 10.40am.

11 bands will compete for the UniBrass Shield, which gets under way at 10.15am at the university's Drama Studio.

The judges for the event are Andrea Price and Chris King (Trophy) and Jack Capstaff and Jayne Murrill (Shield).

Celebration

2022 UniBrass Championship organising committee, Chairperson, Voirrey Baker added: "We are looking forward to an exciting day of music-making and a celebration of all things brass.

We're delighted to continue our partnership with BrassPass.tv, which will again be livestreaming both sections of the contest. The 2022 UniBrass event is promising to be a wonderful showcase of the talents of university brass bands and the future of the brass banding movement."

More information:

For more information about accessing the broadcast go to: www.brasspass.tv

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

UniBrass

Live broadcast coverage of UniBrass Championships announced

January 21 • Both the UniBrass Trophy and Shield competitions can be enjoyed with a live broadcast from the event this year.

Vos

New Euphonium competition looks to attract European talent

January 21 • The Fontys AMPA Euphonium Competition has been launched to attract the very best student euphonium players across Europe.

Wade

New lead for Adjudicators

January 21 • Sheona Wade has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators.

Winter Garden

Confidence boost to North West banding with Area numbers

January 20 • 74 bands have entered the 2022 North West Regional Championships that will take place at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool on 27th February.

What's on »

Glossop Old Band - Cadishead Public Band

Sunday 23 January • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Black Dyke Band - RNCM Brass Band Festival

Saturday 29 January • Oxford Road, Manchester M13 9RD

Regent Hall Concerts - The International Staff Band of the Salvation Army

Saturday 29 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Black Dyke Band - Gladstone Theatre

Sunday 30 January • Greendale Road, Birkenhead, Wirral CH62 4XB

Glossop Old Band - Silk Brass Band

Sunday 30 January • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Vacancies »

Bollington Brass Band

January 21 • We are looking for a front row cornet player (position negotiable) and a percussionist to join the band after the North West area contest. If you fancy a new challenge with a friendly 1st Section please get in touch.

Forest of Dean Brass

January 18 • Do you fancy playing Spectrum at the West of England Areas in March? We are currently looking for a Front Row Cornet to complete our line-up. We rehearse on a Tuesday and Thursday at our bandroom in Yorkley, Forest of Dean GL15 4TA

The Cobham Band

January 17 • The Cobham Band is fully up and running again and requires a EUPHONIUM or BARITONE player. We have some great concerts planned including bandstand dates for the new season under our new conductor, Jim Lynch.. .

Pro Cards »

James Garlick

BMus (Hons), QTS
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Tutor

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top