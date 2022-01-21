Live broadcast coverage of UniBrass Championships announced

Both the UniBrass Trophy and Shield competitions can be enjoyed with a live broadcast from the event this year.

The forthcoming UniBrass Championship are to be broadcast through BrassPass.tv

The event takes place on Saturday 5th February at the University of Sheffield and will comprise two sections of competition for the UniBrass Trophy and UniBrass Shield.

Live or on demand

More than 20 bands are due to take part, all performing 20-minute programmes. Viewers will be able to enjoy all the action — live or on demand — for just £5.00.

Speaking about the broadcast, IBB Media Managing Director Martin Gernon said: "UniBrass has grown to become one of the most innovative and exciting events in the UK brass band calendar and BrassPass.tv is proud to be bringing it to audiences far and wide."

The UniBrass Trophy features 10 bands hosted at the university's Octagon Centre, with the first band taking to the stage at 10.40am.

11 bands will compete for the UniBrass Shield, which gets under way at 10.15am at the university's Drama Studio.

The judges for the event are Andrea Price and Chris King (Trophy) and Jack Capstaff and Jayne Murrill (Shield).

Celebration

2022 UniBrass Championship organising committee, Chairperson, Voirrey Baker added: "We are looking forward to an exciting day of music-making and a celebration of all things brass.

We're delighted to continue our partnership with BrassPass.tv, which will again be livestreaming both sections of the contest. The 2022 UniBrass event is promising to be a wonderful showcase of the talents of university brass bands and the future of the brass banding movement."

More information:

For more information about accessing the broadcast go to: www.brasspass.tv