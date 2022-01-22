Looking to transform your fundraising activities?

Brass Bands England will be hosting a special webinar to help open the doors to fund streams for bands.

Brass Bands England is to host a special webinar in partnership with Arts Fundraising & Philanthropy which claims, helps 'transform the fundraising knowledge, skills and levels of success of arts organisations'.

It takes place on 1st February (7.00pm) and will be specifically tailored to the needs of brass bands in this time of recovery.

A BBE spokesperson stated: "If you've been thinking of ways to engage with your supporters through fundraising, you definitely need to register. In just one hour you'll get to know everything you need to about supporter schemes."

Key content includes:

The key trends emerging in fundraising, marketing and audience development, based on real-life findings and research.

How the above impacts on the propensity of individual donors to join a supporters scheme.

The main types of supporter scheme and the benefits and challenges of each approach.

Some examples of brass band schemes which are successful, next steps and key takeaways.

There will also be free fundraising resources, which will be made available exclusively to attendees at the end of the session.

The webinar will be delivered by AF&P's Head of Programme, David Johnson, and aims to empower you to harness the considerable opportunities.

Unique opportunity

Speaking about the latest webinar, BBE Education & Development Manager, Sarah Baumann, commented: "This is a unique opportunity to find out everything you need to know about supporter schemes as well as put your questions directly to David."

This webinar will be happening over Zoom.

It is free to BBE Members. Non-members can access for a £10 fee.

To find out more and sign up go to: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/265