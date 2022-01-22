Timpani revisions added for Facets of Glass

The Third Section Area test-piece has been further revised.

The National Championships of Great Britain has announced that following the publication of a revised edition of the Third Section test-piece 'Facets of Glass', a further amended timpani part has been issued.

Compiled by Sandy Smith and Nigel Durno it follows a series of complaints from conductors and bands that they believed the work was littered with publishing errors and ambiguities

Download

Please click the following link to download:

http://kapitol.co.uk/.../facets-of-glass-revised-timpani...

The National Championship organsiers state that this new part must be used by competing bands in Section 3 of the Regional Championships 2022 — and the original part supplied with the set should be destroyed.

Regional Secretaries have also been sent the amended timpani part, for distribution amongst competing bands.