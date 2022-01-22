Welsh Open attracts cross border rivals for entertainment battle

There is a great line-up of bands from both sides of Offa's Dyke that will lock horns for the 24th Welsh Open Entertainment Contest in Newport next month.

There is a timely boost to the Welsh banding scene with the news that with the nation reverting to the lowest level of Covid-19 restrictions, the 24th Welsh Open Contest has been given the green light go ahead as planned.

It is also hoped that the news will see a packed audience enjoy the entertainment provided by the competing bands at the Riverfront Theatre in Newport on Sunday 20th February. The defending champion is Filton Concert Brass.

Judge

The adjudicator is Dr Robert Childs with the separate entertainment prize in the hands of David Francis who writes the 'Brass Notes' column which is syndicated to numerous regional newspapers throughout Wales.

The compere is David Hayward and the action starts at 11.00, with a comfort break after band number 7.

Competing bands:



A W Parker (Drybrook) (Joshua Ruck)

BTM Band (Jeff Hutcherson)

Brunel Brass (Daniel Hall)

City of Cardiff (M1) (Christopher Bond)

Ebbw Valley Brass (Gareth Ritter)

Filton Concert Brass (TBC)

Forest of Dean Brass (Thomas Dunne)

Lewis Merthyr (Craig Roberts)

Markham & District (Jayne Thomas)

Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths)

Pontardulais Town (Paul Jenkins)

SW Comms (Stephen Sykes)

Tongwynlais Temperance (Carl Saunders)

Tylorstown (Gary Davies)

It is also hoped that the news will see a packed audience enjoy the entertainment provided by the competing bands at the Riverfront Theatre in Newport on Sunday 20th February 4BR

Advertisement

Tickets and information

Spectator tickets can be purchased either in advance or on the day in person from:

Riverfront Theatre & Arts Centre, Kingsway, Newport. NP20 1HG

Box Office 01633 656757

https://www.newportlive.co.uk/en/events/167c5c68-2772-ec11-80e5-00505601006a/

unreserved seating £9.00 + £1.00 booking fee

Spectators will need to read the venue guidance to ensure compliance.

Venue Covid Guidance:

https://www.newportlive.co.uk/index.php?cID=466