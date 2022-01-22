Enjoy the British Open highlights

Although there is no delayed contest this weekend you can still enjoy highlights from 2004 — and Foden's famous victory.

If you are feeling a little disappointed that you were not able to enjoy the competitive delights of the delayed 2021 British Open Championship this weekend, then you can still sit back and savour some great highlights from the event back in 2004.

That was the year in which the competing bands had the choice of a trio of major works from the pens of Wilfred Heaton and his imposing 'Contest Music', Peter Graham's 'Montage' and 'St Magnus' by Kenneth Downie.

Thrilling Foden's

The contest was won by Foden's Band under the direction of Garry Cutt with a scintillating rendition of 'Contest Music' — one that marked the band's first British Open victory since 1964.

It also beat off the superb marker set by the then Buy As You View Band off the number 2 draw playing 'St Magnus' under Robert Childs. Scottish Co-op was third, with fellow Scottish contenders Kirkintilloch in fourth with the leading performance of 'Montage'.

Gala Concert highlights

The rest of the music is provided by the 2003 Champion, Yorkshire Building Society under the direction of David King, featuring solos from the legendary Peter Roberts and horn star Sheona White, as well as Stavanger Band, also led by the Australian, which brought the house down.

To enjoy:

Go to: www.wobplay.com