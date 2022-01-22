Brass Band World magazine: Latest edition out now

The New Year January edition of the leading brass band magazine is now out — and there is plenty to enjoy.

In this edition:

ESSENTIAL PHILIP SPARKE



Christopher Thomas interviews composer Philip Sparke about his inexhaustible creative energy and vast contribution to both concert and contest repertoire.

It marks his milestone 70th birthday and two decades of the publishing company he founded, Anglo Music Press

2022 EVENTS GUIDE



As travel restrictions relax, promoters of brass band contests, festivals and summer schools worldwide are taking the plunge and staging fantastic events.

They offer aficionados the chance to visit new places, meet and make friends, and enjoy brass performance and learning with the best!

BBW's 2022 Events Guide showcases the opportunities.

NEWS



New foundations at Cory, RNCM collaborate to deliver free innovative online resource and UniBrass announce exciting plans for next month's event

BBE BUILDING FOR THE FUTURE



In the almost four years since Kenneth Crookston became the Chief Executive Officer of Brass Bands England.

The organisation has grown its membership, activities, delivery team and finances exponentially, despite the pandemic that brought the world to a standstill.

Nicola Bland finds out how this astonishing feat has been achieved and how it is already benefitting UK brass bands

CONTEST COVERAGE



Christopher Thomas reports from the Butlin's Mineworkers Open Brass Band Festival, at which Flowers' Monopoly-themed programme proved prophetic and, despite pandemic-hit entry levels and 'heads on beds', a swell time was had by all!

Steve Jack also brings coverage of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Reunion Band's concert that got the outfit's 70th anniversary year off to a memorable start

BANDING SPIRIT



This month, Helen Williams focuses on new achievements and brass bands, and gives a huge 'shout out' to some banding stalwarts who have continued to perform through the decades, despite pandemics and other challenges

RATBYS STAR 'YOUNG VOICE'



Ratby Co-operative Band's young principal cornet, Keir Evans-Brown, went to last year's British National Final contest with limited rehearsals and the band landed fifth!

Jonathan Bates caught up with the talented young man inspired by 'team Ratby'

BBW CENTRE BAND



The story of Athena Brass Band — the first all-female brass band in the United States, named after the Greek goddess of wisdom and formed by Laura Lineberger in 2003 to perform at the International Women's Brass Conference (IWBC) of that year

FOUNTAINS OF SUCCESS



On this month's 'Pro-Platform' David Childs catches up with former National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain principal cornet and newly appointed principal trumpet of the Ulster Orchestra, Thomas Fountain.

He talks about his journey from Salvation Army and mainstream brass band music-making to joining one of the UK's top orchestras

BBW CASTAWAY



Having cut his teeth performing with South Yorkshire colliery brass bands, Michael Rath Artist, Kevin Holbrough, is in demand throughout the world as a leading jazz trombonist and educator. In this edition he reveals his eclectic desert island listening

REVIEWS



Preview and review of another visually and musically satisfying month on the on-demand brass platform, wobplay; the stunning debut release from James Fountain, the 'Essential Philip Sparke' Four-CD 'Anniversary Edition' boxed set, 'Glorified' from the Canadian Staff Band and 'Powerhouse' from the International Staff Band recordings.

Then there is 'The Celebrated Black Dyke Mills Band' book by David Hirst; four new and exciting music publications from Anglo Music Press and the first Champions of Brass (below) concert success

HEAVY INNOVATION



Following the worldwide success of his Third Valve Heavy Bottom Caps, designer, Chris Waters, has been working with Cory's principal cornet and The Cornet Shop retailer, Tom Hutchinson, on a new soprano and cornet third valve Heavy Bottom Cap, launched late last year and adjustable in weight.

AND ANOTHER THING...



BBW's resident wit and cartoonist, Rob Nesbitt â€” 'Nezzy' to his friends â€” combusts with frustration at 'Health and Safety' for brass bands

BBW DIARY



Who's doing what across the worldâ€¦ and when

