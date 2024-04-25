Sound boost for Ray Farr flugels

There has been is a crescendo of demand for Ray Farr flugels with players across the UK and Europe finding the unique sound of the instruments to their (and judges) liking.

Chris Waters, the designer behind Ray Farr flugels is becoming increasingly busy delivering new Signature and Traditional models to customers in the UK and Europe.

It follows significant success for the instrument with players at the recent Regional Championships, with feedback from players from the contest stage backed by remarks by the adjudicators themselves showing that the models continue to make their musical mark.

Showed off

"The test-pieces at the Regional Championships really showed off the models brilliantly — especially when they were played so well," Chris told 4BR.

"Performers got back in touch to show me the remarks that came that highlighted the favourable impression made with the sound and tuning of the instruments. With the 7"inch diameter bell which gives flowing sound projection, and with brilliant tuning, little wonder players who used it enjoyed contest success."

Like velvet

He added: "It's always good to hear an adjudicator say the flugel sound "was like velvet" and "was perfectly in tune" on pieces such as 'High Peak'. It's a great endorsement of the quality of the instrument — and of course of the players!"

Chris stated that he believes that the use of a very particular copper/zinc alloy, combined with a conical bell flair made on their own mandrel contributes to the sound of the instrument.

Audio Evidence Online

To find out more go to www.rayfarrflugels.com where you can hear performer Jack Deal playing his Ray Farr 7"bell flugel with Atlantic Brass on their performance of Peter Graham's 'Meditation' taken from their CD, 'Metropolis'.

Two Weeks Approval

Ray Farr flugels come with a two week approval period anywhere in the world to enable the player to gain a full appreciation of what the instruments have to offer.

To give further peace of mind, the instrument's serial number/reference location is known only to Ray Farr flugel and the customer and is secretly engraved in a non-visible location so it can't be found and removed by a crook if stolen.

Find out more

To find out more go to:

https://www.rayfarrflugels.com/