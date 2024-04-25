BrookWright Music: There's no-one like Jesus (African Trad arr. Andrew Wainwright)

This popular African praise song exists in a staggering number of variations, depending on the country, language, and denominational background of the community singing it.
This foot-tapping arrangement for brass band was made by Andrew Wainwright for the 2008 Zambia Territorial Music School of The Salvation Army and gives the percussion section the chance to let their hair down!
Video
To view a video of the ULID BRASS performing the work please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q_EfH1t7NDY
Length: 3.00 minutes
PDF download includes score and parts.
To purchase
Sheet music available from: www.brassband.co.uk
Difficulty Level: 4th Section +