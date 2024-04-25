                 

*
banner

News

BrookWright Music: There's no-one like Jesus (African Trad arr. Andrew Wainwright)

A fantastic upbeat concert work that is sure to get feet tapping from Andrew Wainwright

BrookWright
  There's no-one like Jesus is a real foot tapper

Thursday, 25 April 2024

        

This popular African praise song exists in a staggering number of variations, depending on the country, language, and denominational background of the community singing it.

This foot-tapping arrangement for brass band was made by Andrew Wainwright for the 2008 Zambia Territorial Music School of The Salvation Army and gives the percussion section the chance to let their hair down!

Video

To view a video of the ULID BRASS performing the work please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q_EfH1t7NDY
Length: 3.00 minutes

PDF download includes score and parts.

To purchase

Sheet music available from: www.brassband.co.uk
Difficulty Level: 4th Section +

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Ray Farr flugels

Sound boost for Ray Farr flugels

April 25 • There has been is a crescendo of demand for Ray Farr flugels with players across the UK and Europe finding the unique sound of the instruments to their (and judges) liking.

bRASS IN cOCNERT

Brass in Concert line-up and draw details announced.

April 25 • 11 bands will compete for the 2024 entertainment title — with fans having the chance to get first and last right at the draw to win tickets.

BrookWright

BrookWright Music: There's no-one like Jesus (African Trad arr. Andrew Wainwright)

April 25 • A fantastic upbeat concert work that is sure to get feet tapping from Andrew Wainwright

Mike Cavanagh

Purcell appointment for Cavanagh

April 25 • Mike Cavanagh has been appointed as the new Head of Wind, Brass & Percussion at the internationally acclaimed Purcell School.

What's on »

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band - Reading Festival of Brass: Open Workshop Rehearsal

Saturday 27 April • St Laurence Church, Reading RG1 3EJ

London Central Fellowship Band - Hemel Hempstead Salvation Army

Saturday 27 April • Waterhouse St, Hemel Hempstead HP1 1ES

Haverhill Silver Band - Friends' Requests

Sunday 28 April • Haverhill Arts Centre, High Street, Haverhill, Suffolk CB9 8AR

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Stockport Silver Band

Sunday 28 April • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Contest: European Brass Band Championshiips

Friday 3 May • Palanga Konsortu, Vytauta st. 43, LT-00135, Palanga 43, LT-00135

Vacancies »

Olney Brass

April 25 • Friendly & ambitious 2nd section L&SC area brass band, based in Newport Pagnell (near Milton Keynes) currently seeking a SOLO CORNET player to complete our line-up. We have a good variety of contests, concerts & community events throughout the year.

Olney Brass

April 25 • Friendly & ambitious 2nd section L&SC area brass band, based in Newport Pagnell (near Milton Keynes) currently seeking a REPIANO CORNET player to complete our line-up. We have a good variety of contests, concerts & community events throughout the year.

Olney Brass

April 25 • Friendly & ambitious 2nd section L&SC area brass band, based in Newport Pagnell (near Milton Keynes) currently seeking a Eb Bass player to complete our line-up. We have a good variety of contests, concerts & community events throughout the year.

Pro Cards »

Alan Widdop


Conductor, Brass teacher, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top