BrookWright Music: There's no-one like Jesus (African Trad arr. Andrew Wainwright)

A fantastic upbeat concert work that is sure to get feet tapping from Andrew Wainwright

This popular African praise song exists in a staggering number of variations, depending on the country, language, and denominational background of the community singing it.

This foot-tapping arrangement for brass band was made by Andrew Wainwright for the 2008 Zambia Territorial Music School of The Salvation Army and gives the percussion section the chance to let their hair down!

Video

To view a video of the ULID BRASS performing the work please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q_EfH1t7NDY

Length: 3.00 minutes

PDF download includes score and parts.

To purchase

Sheet music available from: www.brassband.co.uk

Difficulty Level: 4th Section +

