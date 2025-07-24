Skills and creativity boosted on NYBBS Course

In addition to the music making the players on the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland Summer course are learning extra skills.

In addition to the rehearsals and social activities taking place at this week's National Youth Brass Band of Scotland (NYBBS) summer school in Perthshire, many of the young musicians are also broadening their understanding of the arts and improving their communication skills and creativity.

Trinity College Arts Awards

It forms part of a SBBA initiative that integrates Trinity College London Arts Awards into the curriculum for all members of the Children's and Reserve Bands.

New Children's Band members undertake the 'Discover Arts Award', while returning members and those in the Reserve Band complete the 'Explore Award'.

Diverse skills

Gareth Bowman, SBBA Project Officer told 4BR: "The scheme further emphasises NYBBS's commitment to providing diverse skill development opportunities and encouraging reflection on the arts and its impact on daily life."

Meanwhile, Carole Ednie, SBBA's 'Trinity Arts Awards Champion', has been leading additional hands-on workshops available to the students which go beyond performance. These include jewellery and craft making; photography; composing and improvising; dance and choreography, as well as canvas painting and mono printing.

PLC journey

Composer Paul Lovatt-Cooper has been a guest on this year's course, with his musical journey also being explored as part of the Awards.

He has also led a composing workshop, tutored the young percussionists and was the adjudicator for the annual Richard Evans Senior Solo Competition.

Discover and Explore

Speaking about the exciting new course additions, SBBA President Carrie Boax told 4BR: "NYBBS now boasts four trained Trinity Arts advisors who have been instrumental in planning and delivering the 'Discover' and 'Explore Arts' Awards.

Further training for Bronze and Silver levels is planned, offering future accreditation opportunities for NYBBS ambassadors to acknowledge their dedication and skill development."

Concert finale

The NYBBS summer course, which is supported with funding from Creative Scotland through its Youth Music Initiative culminates in two concerts at Perth Concert Hall on Friday 25th July at 3.00pm.

Tickets: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/nybbs