                 

*
banner

News

Skills and creativity boosted on NYBBS Course

In addition to the music making the players on the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland Summer course are learning extra skills.

nybbs
  Paul Lovatt Cooper has been playing his part in the skills initiative

Thursday, 24 July 2025

        

In addition to the rehearsals and social activities taking place at this week's National Youth Brass Band of Scotland (NYBBS) summer school in Perthshire, many of the young musicians are also broadening their understanding of the arts and improving their communication skills and creativity.

Trinity College Arts Awards

It forms part of a SBBA initiative that integrates Trinity College London Arts Awards into the curriculum for all members of the Children's and Reserve Bands.

New Children's Band members undertake the 'Discover Arts Award', while returning members and those in the Reserve Band complete the 'Explore Award'.

Diverse skills

Gareth Bowman, SBBA Project Officer told 4BR: "The scheme further emphasises NYBBS's commitment to providing diverse skill development opportunities and encouraging reflection on the arts and its impact on daily life."

Meanwhile, Carole Ednie, SBBA's 'Trinity Arts Awards Champion', has been leading additional hands-on workshops available to the students which go beyond performance. These include jewellery and craft making; photography; composing and improvising; dance and choreography, as well as canvas painting and mono printing.

PLC journey

Composer Paul Lovatt-Cooper has been a guest on this year's course, with his musical journey also being explored as part of the Awards.

He has also led a composing workshop, tutored the young percussionists and was the adjudicator for the annual Richard Evans Senior Solo Competition.

The scheme further emphasises NYBBS's commitment to providing diverse skill development opportunities and encouraging reflection on the arts and its impact on daily lifeSBBA

Discover and Explore

Speaking about the exciting new course additions, SBBA President Carrie Boax told 4BR: "NYBBS now boasts four trained Trinity Arts advisors who have been instrumental in planning and delivering the 'Discover' and 'Explore Arts' Awards.

Further training for Bronze and Silver levels is planned, offering future accreditation opportunities for NYBBS ambassadors to acknowledge their dedication and skill development."

Concert finale

The NYBBS summer course, which is supported with funding from Creative Scotland through its Youth Music Initiative culminates in two concerts at Perth Concert Hall on Friday 25th July at 3.00pm.

Tickets: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/nybbs

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Scotland

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Crown Court

Former conductor given child offence sentence

July 24 • Ben Coulson is given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and is required to sign the sex offenders' register for the next decade as part of his Crown Court sentencing.

BBE Conference

Last chance to claim free member ticket to BBE Brass Band Conference

July 24 • Your will need to be quick to book your ticket to be part of an exciting day looking towards the future of the brass banding movement.

National Final

Albert Hall judges announced

July 24 • Dr Stephen Cobb, Ian Bousfield and Rob Wiffin will be charged with picking a winner at the Royal Albert Hall in October.

nybbs

Skills and creativity boosted on NYBBS Course

July 24 • In addition to the music making the players on the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland Summer course are learning extra skills.

What's on »

Petworth Town Band - Ebernoe Horn Fair

Friday 25 July • Ebernoe Cricket Ground GU28 9LD

Petworth Town Band - Dorset House School Fete

Saturday 26 July • Dorset House School RH20 1PB

Dobcross Silver Band - Marsden Silver Prize Band

Sunday 27 July • c/o Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Haverhill Silver Band - A Nightingale Sang... (an evening concert)

Saturday 2 August • Foakes Hall, Dunmow CM6 1DG

Haverhill Silver Band - East Anglian Beer & Cider Festival

Sunday 24 August • St Edmundsbury Cathedral, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1QX

Vacancies »

Enderby Band

July 24 • Enderby Band (Leicestershire) are a Championship section band looking for: Bb BASS & PERCUSSION (expressions of interest from any perc disciplines are welcome). We are an ambitious, friendly, band with a sensibly full calendar of contests and concerts.

The Marple Band

July 24 • Cornet( back row), Baritone, Horn, Bb Bass and Kit percussionist vacancies to join our fabulous band. We are a friendly ambitious 2nd Section band, starting an exciting new musical journey with our MD Nick Birch.

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

July 23 • Moving to the West Midlands this autumn or fancy a change of bandroom scenery? . The band are looking to recruit a 2nd Euphonium and a Kit Percussionist to help us with our varied and ever expanding range of events.

Pro Cards »

Stephen Phillips

MA, BA (Homs), PQSI, NPQH, PGCE
Conductor, Band Trainer, Educator, Compere

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top