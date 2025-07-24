Former conductor given child offence sentence

Ben Coulson is given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and is required to sign the sex offenders' register for the next decade as part of his Crown Court sentencing.

Ben Coulson, the former Musical Director of Skelmersdale Band has been sentenced to a 10-month imprisonment suspended for 18 months with 100 hours of unpaid work and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 35 days, after admitting attempted sexual communications with a child and attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act.

The 30 year old was also given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order. He will be required to sign the sex offenders' register for the next decade.

Sentencing

The sentence was passed at Liverpool Crown Court with Recorder Richard Pratt KC stating: "You believed that you were communicating with a boy who was in his early teenage years.

Adults who seek to communicate in a sexual way with children do so knowing full well the risk of exploitation and corruption that can follow. By definition, it is done for sexual gratification and I am entirely satisfied that lay behind your offending in this case."

He added: "The conversation did not endure for more than three days. In the scope of this particular type of offending, it is fair to say that it falls towards the lower end. You are a person of positive good character. You are hard working and you have taken realistic steps to address your conduct.

I am entirely satisfied, in your case, that there is a good prospect of rehabilitation. The decision is a stark one, to pass a relatively short sentence of imprisonment or to pass a sentence which has the potential to give greater protection to the community."

Immediate response

Skelmersdale Band was made aware of Coulson's initial appearance in Court in May after he had conducted the band at a contest the previous weekend.

They acted immediately to accept the conductor's resignation and to ensure that he was in no way associated with the band in any context.

4BR is grateful to Crown Court Reporter Adam Everett.

News report

The full news report is available at:

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/told-undercover-police-officer-this-32120648