Albert Hall judges announced

Dr Stephen Cobb, Ian Bousfield and Rob Wiffin will be charged with picking a winner at the Royal Albert Hall in October.

The adjudication panel for the Championship Section National Final to be held at the Royal Albert Hall on October 11th has been confirmed.

The trio will comprise Dr Stephen Cobb, Rob Wiffin OBE and Ian Bousfield.

Experience

Dr Cobb, the Bandmaster of the International Staff Band of the Salvation Army will make his fifth consecutive appearance, whilst Rob Wiffen OBE, and former Principal Director of Music of the Royal Air Force, returns for a sixth time.

The internationally renowned trombone virtuoso Ian Bousfield will make his adjudication debut at the event — although his connection to the contest includes being part of the Yorkshire Imperial Metals Band that won the title in 1978.

He also has extensive global experience as an adjudicator at various solo and ensemble competitions, as well as at the Norwegian National, Swiss Open, Brass in Concert and European Championships.

No announcement has yet been made for the Cheltenham National Championships.