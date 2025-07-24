Last chance to claim free member ticket to BBE Brass Band Conference

Your will need to be quick to book your ticket to be part of an exciting day looking towards the future of the brass banding movement.

Brass Bands England (BBE) members have until this Friday (25th July) to claim their free place at the BBE Brass Band Conference which takes place at the historic Redhills, Durham on Saturday 27th September.

Themed around 'The Next Generation', the day will see young people and future leadership become the focus of workshops, discussions and practical sessions.

Programme highlights

Ivor Novello award-winning composer and composer Martin Green will deliver the keynote address, whilst other highlights will include an exclusive look at what goes into planning Flowers Bands' Brass in Concert performances.

There will also be a panel discussion on the next generation of band leaders with emerging voices including Liv Appleton and Franklin Onyeso.

The full list of speakers and their sessions can be found on the BBE website.

Claim your free place

Tickets to the BBE Brass Band Conference 2025 are now available to purchase.

BBE members, of either an Individual or Organisation membership, are eligible to one free place at the Conference but must claim their place before 5pm on Friday 25 July, using code CONFMEMBER when registering.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/577

Free places are available to those aged 23 and under.

Travel bursary

BBE recognises that attending the Conference may be challenging for some and have created limited travel bursaries available for application. Depending on the proximity to Durham, individuals in BBE member bands can apply for up to £100 in travel costs.

Go to: https://www.bbe.org.uk/conference