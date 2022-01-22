Tredegar makes National link to help inspire next brass generation

The Welsh champion has linked up with the National Orchestra of Wales for an ongoing outreach programme that looks to inspire youngster to take up brass playing.

Members of Tredegar Band recently joined forces with professional musicians and players from the National Orchestra of Wales (NOW) for a special live broadcast performance.

It formed part of an ongoing outreach artistic connection between the Welsh Champion and the nation's flagship symphony orchestra — one that aims to inspire youngsters to get involved with brass music making.

Live broadcast

65 schools and over 3200 youngsters and their teachers signed up for the live broadcast on Friday afternoon.

It saw the 10-piece ensemble perform works by Elgar Howarth, Linham, Mozart, Mendelssohn and Mussorgsky, interspersed with feature interviews with some of the players who talked about the fun to be had playing a brass instrument.

Thrilled

NOW Education Producer Beatrice Carey told 4BR: "We were thrilled to reach so many young people across Wales to learn all about brass playing.

It's fantastic to work with Tredegar Band and to support their work in encouraging the uptake of brass instruments by young people in the Tredegar area and further afield."

As many as possible

In response, Tredegar's principal cornet Dewi Griffiths, who also works as peripatetic teacher, said: "Everyone wants to get as many youngsters as possible playing a brass instrument in every school in Wales and with every brass band. We hope this triggers their interest and enthusiasm.

I know there will be a follow up connection that will hopefully lead lots of youngsters wanting to get in touch with their local bands — Tredegar included."