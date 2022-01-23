                 

Interview with Peter Bassano

We catch up with professional trombonist Peter Bassano to talk about great music, great conductors, great musicians, great stories and recording 'Hey Jude' with The Beatles...

Bassanao
  The book charts Peter's professional life from 1965 to 2000

Sunday, 23 January 2022

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR Editor Iwan Fox talks to professional trombonist Peter Bassano, who for 27 years was a member of the Philharmonia Orchestra, as well as being a hugely respected Professor and Head of Faculty at the Royal College of Music.

He has just published a wonderfully entertaining musical biography entitled, 'Before the Music Stopped' — the life of a professional musicians 1965 — 2000 — which is in turn profoundly serious and laugh at loud funny.

Murphy, Fletcher and Lang

We talks about the book — its curious title, his admiration for its dedicatee Denis Wick, the great conductors and performers who impressed him most — and the wonderful brass players he performed next to — including Maurice Murphy, John Fletcher and Willie Lang.

He also reveals how he also got to play and sing on the iconic Beatles pop hit, 'Hey Jude'.

The book can be purchased through Amazon.

        

