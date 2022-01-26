UniBrass looks for project manager for exciting initiative

The UniBrass Foundation is looking for a Project Manager for its latest Artist in Association programme initiative.

Funded by Arts Council England, it aims to embed professional artists within university brass bands.

Embedding artists

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Established professionals from the brass band community will be embedded within one of three university brass bands.

By working together across a series of rehearsals geared towards an end of term performance, this project aims to help the university group progress, reaching a higher artistic standard than they would otherwise be able to achieve."

The UniBrass Foundation is looking to recruit a freelance project manager to work approximately 8 hours per week across the course of the 20 week programme.

Key focus

As well as overseeing the project, and leading its ongoing evaluation, they will be responsible for working with bands and artists to organise rehearsals and arrange performances, as well as leading a marketing campaign and managing the project budget.

A key focus will be ensuring the project engages new audiences from within both the university and the wider local community.

Passionate

The spokesperson added: "Whilst experience of project management and/or marketing within the arts sector is preferred, the charity is eager to find a candidate who is passionate about promoting brass bands and understands both the opportunities and challenges presented by brass bands and university brass bands in particular."

More details on the role can be found at: www.unibrass.co.uk/projectmanager





Full potential

Speaking about the exciting initiative, Chair of trustees Andy Straiton told 4BR: "This innovative new scheme promises to help university brass bands achieve even higher performance standards by providing professional guidance and support that they would otherwise not be able to access.

All we are looking for now is the right project manager to help this programme reach its full potential."