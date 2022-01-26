Brass in Concert stalwart takes final bow

The hugely respected David Bennett has retired form the Brass in Concert Championships.

The Brass in Concert Championships have announced the retirement of long-standing board member, David Bennett, the organisation's Chairman since 2019.

His involvement with the event dates to its first contest in Darlington in 1977, when it was established to celebrate HM The Queen's Silver Jubilee.

Over the next 45 years, David (left) remained a figure of huge respect and indefatigable good humour and dedication, playing a major role in establishing Brass in Concert as the leading brass band entertainment championship in the world.

He will be succeeded by Paul Beere, whose family's involvement also covers the entire history of the event; his father, Cyril, one of its founders along with Peter Hartley and Roy Newsome.

Thanks

Paying tribute to his predecessor, Paul Beere told 4BR: "I'm very honoured to accept the position and would like to thank David and his family for their enormous contribution to Brass in Concert over many years.

His connections to artistic and charitable organisations, especially in the north east of England have been vital in securing a vibrant future for what has become the leading brass band entertainment event in the world over the past 45 years.

We all wish David a very happy and well-deserved retirement and look forward to welcoming him, in his new role as our Honorary President, to Sage Gateshead for many years to come."

New CEO

It was also announced that Nigel Stevens will take over the new position of Chief Executive Officer of Brass in Concert and will continue to be the main liaison with participants, sponsors and venues.

This year's Brass in Concert Championship will be held at Sage Gateshead on Saturday 19th November, with details announced in the coming weeks.