Scottish Young Musicians launches ensemble competition

A new ensemble competition open to local authority, independent schools and brass bands has been launched in Scotland.

Tuba
  Young players are being encouraged to enter ensembles of any formation.

Wednesday, 26 January 2022

        

A new competition festival aimed at celebrating the achievements of the best young musicians in Scotland has just been launched.

Scottish Young Musicians is looking to crown its Brass Ensemble of the Year. It is open to young musicians in each local authority and from independent schools in Scotland.

It follows the successful launch of the Solo Performer of the Year competition in 2021. The Music Education Partnership Group will announce the winning Brass Ensemble on 25th April.

Online

The online competition is open to ensembles of up to 10 players aged 18 and under who play together regularly in school or in their local youth brass band. There will also be an ensemble chosen from those attending independent schools.

Speaking about the competition, John Wallace, Convenor of MEPG, said: "There's nothing quite as enjoyable as playing music with other people — especially brass music.

This is an invitation to join us in a festival of serious fun, playing music you love, with people you love playing with, to the best of your abilities."

Video submission

Entrance is by video submission and should include two contrasting pieces lasting no longer than 10 minutes. The performance should be an unedited video with all participants playing in one venue at the same time.

Closing date for entries is 25th March 2022 and the results will be announced on 25th April 2022 online and through social media.

One entry is allowed from each local authority, independent school group and youth brass band. Each group is being encouraged to organise their own mini-competition to pick the ensemble to represent them.

To enter

To enter, participants must contact the Music Service Manager from their Local Authority, the conductor of their band or Louise Timney at Dollar Academy, the independent school coordinator.

The judges are John Wallace, Convenor of MEPG, Arlene Macfarlane, Director Scottish Schools Orchestra Trust, and John Miller, ex-Head of Wind and Percussion at Royal Northern College of Music.

Winners

The winning ensemble will receive a stunning sculpture by Alexander Stoddart of the Maid of Morven playing the clarsach and get an all-expenses paid trip to play a prime slot at the Solo Performer of the Year final on Sunday 29th May at The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

They will also receive a prize of £750 to be spent on ensemble music related activities, generously donated by the late Philip Jones CBE and his wife Ursula Jones OBE.

Alan Kerr, Chair of Scottish Young Musicians, said: "Providing performance opportunities for young musicians helps their confidence, wellbeing and abilities not just within music but across their life skills.

This festival of music brings the benefits of music tuition and playing collaboratively in a Brass Ensemble into the spotlight as it supports learning across the whole curriculum. Playing in the same festival brings camaraderie and can be a lot of fun."

More information:

For more information, please visit: www.scottishyoungmusicians.com

        

