Tredegar put in Moore Shifts for RNCM appearance

Tredegar Band welcomed trombone virtuoso Peter Moore to their rehearsal this week in preparation for their performance together at the RNCM Brass Band Festival in Manchester on the weekend.

The Welsh champion will take to the stage on Saturday afternoon at 3.00pm for a programme entitled, 'Anniversaries', which will feature music from Ralph Vaughan Williams, Judith Bingham and Simon Dobson — the latter in his 'Shift' Trombone Concerto.

Remarkable

"It was great to welcome Peter to our rehearsal on Monday,"MD Ian Porthouse told 4BR.

"We've been very fortunate to accompany so many remarkable musicians at the RNCM Festival in recent years — from David Childs and Philip Cobb to Ross Knight and now Peter.

It's a cracking concerto — full of colour and pulsating energy — and Peter simply brought it to life from the first note he played. It's a real privilege to link up with world class musicians for events such as this and we can't wait to join him on stage on Saturday afternoon."

Looking forward

In response the Yamaha artist told 4BR: "It's been great to revisit Simon's Concerto again — and to be playing with a brass band once more. I'm really looking forward to performing it with Tredegar on Saturday."

Tickets:

To book tickets for the event go to: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/tredegar-town-band/