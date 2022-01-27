The VAT Man cometh...but don't despair

Brass Bands England's latest webinar is essential viewing for those who need to know just what VAT is about, and how can apply to help brass bands. And its free!

Brass Bands England has teamed up with experts from vatadvice.org to bring the free VAT information session.

Cultural exemption

The webinar will take place on Monday 14th March at 7.00pm and will explore the various elements of cultural exemption as well as other financial benefits that can be accessed by bands.

Bands likely to be affected by this are encouraged to attend the webinar, which has the potential to provide widespread financial benefits.

All this and the session is FREE to BBE members and non-members.

Topics covered

Webinar content will cover:

Reclaiming VAT on expenditure

VAT and ticket sales

Implications for grants, sponsorship and donations

Cultural exemption — what constitutes a cultural service?

Exemption for education or training

What can go wrong? How to avoid mistakes

Important considerations for submission to HMRC

All this and the session is FREE to BBE members and non-members 4BR

Advertisement

VAT expert

The session will be led by VAT consultant and expert Les Howard.

Brass Bands England, CEO, Kenny Crookston, told 4BR: "In bringing together the various strands of the 2022 European Brass Band Festival (EBBF), BBE sought advice on VAT registration from Les Howard."

Les has previously worked extensively with BBE partners at Making Music UK and has delivered information sessions to their members for a number of years.

As a result of Les's advice, the EBBF will now be delivered through a separate company, BBE Events Ltd., which will be VAT registered in line with the VAT rules and the nature of the income.

Kenny added: "I hope that this information session will be able to provide bands with the relevant guidance to meet regulations whilst also benefiting from cultural exemption opportunities."

Register:

Register: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/293