Friday interview with Ian Porthouse

4BR Editor Iwan Fox talks to the Tredegar MD about the music to be featured by the Welsh Champion and guest soloist Peter Moore at the RNCM Brass Band Festival this weekend.

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

It's the Friday interview on 4BR and with the RNCM Brass Band Festival taking place this weekend in Manchester, we close our series of interviews with the conductors of the featured bands by catching up with Ian Porthouse of Tredegar.

The Welsh champion will be providing the entertainment at the RNCM Concert Hall on Saturday afternoon at 3.00pm, with a programme inspired by anniversaries — and featuring the remarkable talents of trombone player Peter Moore.

The anniversaries belong to Ralph Vaughan Williams — the 150th of his birth, and Judith Bingham who celebrates her 70th birthday in 2022.

And amazing as it may seem, composer Simon Dobson has just celebrated his 40th birthday — and so its great to hear his colourful trombone concerto 'Shift' — played by Peter.

Tredegar Town Band

Saturday 29th January

3.00pm



Flourish for Brass (Ralph Vaughan Williams)

English Folk Song (Ralph Vaughan Williams)

I. March: Seventeen Come Sunday

II. Intermezzo: My Bonny Boy

III. March: Folk Songs from Somerset

Shift: Trombone Concerto No 1 (Simon Dobson)

Rhosymedre: from Three Preludes founded on Welsh Hymn Tunes (Ralph Vaughan Williams arr. Paul Hindmarsh)

These are our Footsteps (Judith Bingham)

Variations for Brass Band (Ralph Vaughan Williams)

Soloist: Peter Moore

Book tickets:



For details go to: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/tredegar-town-band/

To find out more go to: www.rncm.ac.uk