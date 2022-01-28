                 

*
banner

News

Friday interview with Ian Porthouse

4BR Editor Iwan Fox talks to the Tredegar MD about the music to be featured by the Welsh Champion and guest soloist Peter Moore at the RNCM Brass Band Festival this weekend.

Porthouse
  Ian Porthouse will lead Tredegar Band at the RNCM Festival

Friday, 28 January 2022

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

It's the Friday interview on 4BR and with the RNCM Brass Band Festival taking place this weekend in Manchester, we close our series of interviews with the conductors of the featured bands by catching up with Ian Porthouse of Tredegar.

The Welsh champion will be providing the entertainment at the RNCM Concert Hall on Saturday afternoon at 3.00pm, with a programme inspired by anniversaries — and featuring the remarkable talents of trombone player Peter Moore.

The anniversaries belong to Ralph Vaughan Williams — the 150th of his birth, and Judith Bingham who celebrates her 70th birthday in 2022.

And amazing as it may seem, composer Simon Dobson has just celebrated his 40th birthday — and so its great to hear his colourful trombone concerto 'Shift' — played by Peter.

Tredegar Town Band
Saturday 29th January
3.00pm


Flourish for Brass (Ralph Vaughan Williams)
English Folk Song (Ralph Vaughan Williams)
I. March: Seventeen Come Sunday
II. Intermezzo: My Bonny Boy
III. March: Folk Songs from Somerset
Shift: Trombone Concerto No 1 (Simon Dobson)
Rhosymedre: from Three Preludes founded on Welsh Hymn Tunes (Ralph Vaughan Williams arr. Paul Hindmarsh)
These are our Footsteps (Judith Bingham)
Variations for Brass Band (Ralph Vaughan Williams)

Soloist: Peter Moore

Book tickets:


For details go to: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/tredegar-town-band/

To find out more go to: www.rncm.ac.uk

        

TAGS: Tredegar Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

RNCM

RNCM Brass Festival set for revivals and anniversaries

January 28 • The 2022 event is packed with great performers and wonderful music — and shouldn't be missed.

bESSON

Besson makes Essential link to Wobplay.com recording platform

January 28 • A new partnership enables Wobplay subscribers to enjoy an essential focus on world class Besson artists.

Fodens

Foden's on Gard to bag partnership

January 28 • The National Champion has continued its partnership link with Gardbags.

Porthouse

Friday interview with Ian Porthouse

January 28 • 4BR Editor Iwan Fox talks to the Tredegar MD about the music to be featured by the Welsh Champion and guest soloist Peter Moore at the RNCM Brass Band Festival this weekend.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - RNCM Brass Band Festival

Saturday 29 January • Oxford Road, Manchester M13 9RD

Regent Hall Concerts - The International Staff Band of the Salvation Army

Saturday 29 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Black Dyke Band - Gladstone Theatre

Sunday 30 January • Greendale Road, Birkenhead, Wirral CH62 4XB

Glossop Old Band - Silk Brass Band

Sunday 30 January • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Regent Hall Concerts - RAF Salon Orchestra

Friday 4 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Vacancies »

Ellenbrook and Boothstown Brass Band

January 27 • We are a friendly, light hearted hobby band with spaces available throughout. Our main wants are Drums, Bb Bass and a second Euphonium whilst rebuilding after the long lay-off.

wantage silver band

January 27 • Wantage Band (L&SC Championship) are looking for a first class Bb Bass player with experience in the first/top section. The band are led by Professional MD Paul Holland and rehearse at their own band hall every Wednesday and Sunday.

wantage silver band

January 27 • Wantage Band (L&SC Championship) are looking for a first class Principal Cornet to complete their line up. The band are led by Professional MD Paul Holland and rehearse at their own band hall every Wednesday and Sunday.

Pro Cards »

Sandy Smith


Conductor, teacher, adjudicator and arranger

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top