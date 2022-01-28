Foden's on Gard to bag partnership

The National Champion has continued its partnership link with Gardbags.

Foden's Band has announced that they have linked up in partnership with Gardbags, the leading manufacturer of innovative specialty bags for the global music industry.

Gardbags will provide the current National Champion with special-edition Foden's-branded instrument bags and continues a successful relationship that started in 2018.

Elite

It will now see the company provide new 'Elite' trombone series bags in black cow leather accented with red Ferrari leather and golden stitching to highlight the Foden's colours. They also include a detachable sheet music folder case attached with a YKK vislon zipper.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "The partnership is spearheaded by Gardbags aspiration to bring support to the music industry, allied to Foden's renowned musical excellence and increasing global exposure."