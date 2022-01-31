Revival success for RNCM Festival

The showcase concert event in Manchester provided thrilling music making for those present — and it will soon be available to listeners across the world on the Wobplay.com platform too.

Live brass band music making in the UK was given a huge boost of collective confidence after a rejuvenated weekend of concerts at the Royal Northern College of Music Brass Band Festival in Manchester.

Appropriately, the themes of the 2022 Festival were based on revivals and anniversaries of composers and repertoire.

Performances

Performances by the RNCM Brass Band, Tredegar and Black Dyke on Saturday were followed on the Sunday by Grimethorpe Colliery, WFEL Fairey and Brighouse & Rastrick.

Additional features were provided by the Junior RNCM Brass Band, a special Young Musicians' Showcase, the John Golland Award Final and discussions by Brass Bands England and Paul Hindmarsh in conversation with composers Edward Gregson and Philip Wilby.

Simply wonderful

Few present at the conclusion of Brighouse & Rastrick's thrilling concert on Sunday evening would have disagreed with RNCM Principal Linda Merrick's observation that it was "simply wonderful"to welcome both performers and audiences alike to enjoy live performances once more.

"It's the start of something almost new,"she said. "My thanks go to the bands and performers as well as you the audience for supporting us. It's been simply wonderful to have you all back with us."

Linda Merrick also took the opportunity to thank her own staff, who courteously welcomed and advised listeners as they arrived for the weekend of Covid-19 guidelines, as well as Artistic Director Paul Hindmarsh, whose curation of the festival once again mixed the old and new with classics and exciting opportunities with a touch of inspired alchemy.

Huge pleasure

Speaking to 4BR after the conclusion of the event he said: "I can't stop smiling. This has given me huge pleasure — and I also hope — the audiences too.

The performers were magnificent, and it was so heartening to be hear people speak about the boost it has given them personally to be able to come and listen to bands in concert."

Reviews and broadcasts

Full reviews of each of the performances will appear on 4BR whilst subscribers to the Wobplay.com recording platform will also be able to enjoy each of the concerts in full. Details will be released in the next few days.