Major financial boost for Scottish Brass Band Association

£70k funding will enable SBBA to invest more into their youth initiatives.

SBBAYouth
  SBBA will be able to use the money to bolster their initiatives.

Monday, 31 January 2022

        

The Scottish Brass Band Association has received a substantive financial boost to aid their ongoing commitment to their programme of youth music activities.

They will receive £70,000 from Creative Scotland's, 'Access to Music Making' fund under the Scottish Government's Youth Music Initiative for 2022/23. It follows the £50,000 grant received for their current 2021/22 youth music education and development activities.

The new investment is part of an overall tranche of £1.2 million allocated to 44 community projects across Scotland, enabling young people to access a wide range of music-making activities and opportunities.

Essential grant

SBBA President Carrie Boax told 4BR: "We're delighted to receive this essential grant which enables SBBA to continue its programme of music development for young people through initiatives such as the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland (NYBBS) Easter and Summer residential courses, concerts and workshops."

Carrie added: "We're particularly grateful to our business adviser and funding consultant Paul Wood for his assistance in our grant applications to Creative Scotland."

The Access to Music-Making Fund helps to create access to music-making opportunities without school time for organisations and individuals.

Value of access

The 2021/22 annual plan sets out proposals for a programme of work, funding and development priorities and budgets, with Morag MacDonald, Youth Music Manager at Creative Scotland, commenting: "This year marks the 20th anniversary of YMI, providing an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of the young people, pay tribute to those who make it all happen, and raise awareness of the value of access to music making for all young people into the future."

Creative Scotland is the public body that supports the arts, screen and creative industries across all parts of Scotland distributing funding provided by the Scottish Government and The National Lottery.

Further information

Further information is available at: www.creativescotland.com

        

