Positive caution as Scottish banding returns to norms

SBBA President Carrie Boax talks of a sense of positive caution at its AGM, as the nation's bands prepare to return to action at the Scottish Championships in March.

Scottish Brass Band Association president Carrie Boax recounted a year of emotional contrasts in her report to the organisation's Annual General Meeting.

Carrie spoke of frustrations and disappointments, pride and optimism over the past twelve months as Scottish banding returned with a sense of positive caution to some sort of 'normality'.

Roller coaster ride

"There have been many frustrations and often life has felt like being on a roller coaster,"she told over 50 delegates on the online presentation — another sign of the how SBBA has overcome the challenges posed by Covid-19 through a sense of realistic positive caution.

"There has been much to be thankful for and also moments of doubt and sadness. But what has been constant throughout everything has been a determination to keep going, to make the most of the situation.

Many of our bands and players have definitely shown a real desire to get back to their band halls, to come together and make live music once again."

Hope

She went on to say: "In the midst of this social upheaval to our lives, there has been an overwhelming feeling of hope, reminding me that, although at times things appear hopeless, this time will pass and we will carve a path back to banding as we know it in the months that lie ahead."

Carrie cited the success of the online Solo & Ensemble championships, the return of the residential National Youth Brass Band of Scotland course and concert finale at Strathallan School in Perthshire, and the success of Scottish bands (notably Annan Town and Kingdom Brass) at the National finals in Cheltenham, as just some of the reasons for optimism.

The introduction of a Wellbeing Charter and the launch of the SBBA Speaks podcast with banders Iona McVicar and Laura Carter were also highlights of the year.

this time will pass and we will carve a path back to banding as we know it in the months that lie ahead Carrie Boax

Advertisement

Warm welcome

Carrie concluded by offering what she hoped would be a warm in-person welcome to the Scottish Championships in March: "By working together, staying safe and looking forward with optimism, brass banding and live music making — which holds such a pivotal place in our culture and society, will return. I look forward to seeing you all in Perth."

The formal proceedings of the AGM saw the re-election of SBBA Secretary Tom Allan and Vice-President Ann Murray alongside office and committee members Murray White, Jim Milligan, Jim Wishart, Steven Gray, Elaine Roxburgh, Grant Brown, Lesley Crumlish and Danny Harrison.

The meeting ended with on a poignant note as a moving visual tribute was paid to those players and band supporters who had passed away since the last AGM.

A Learning Festival followed the meeting, featuring workshops led by SBBA patron John Wallace, as well as by Alan Stevenson, CEO of Volunteer Scotland and popular Scottish musical director Stuart Black.