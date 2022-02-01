Moonlight bubbles at the bandstand...

Photographer Lorne Campbell has captured a fantastic image of the bandstand at Robert's Park.

A West Yorkshire public park first opened just over 150 years ago now has one of the most colourful bandstands in Britain.

Robert's Park, originally known as Saltaire Park, was opened in 1871 by mill owner and philanthropist, Sir Titus Salt, who commissioned it to be designed and laid out by William Gay.

People's Park

The park was known informally as 'The People's Park' or 'Salt's Park' before being purchased by Sir James Roberts in 1891 and renamed Robert's Park.

The bandstand formed part of an extensive restoration programme to repair and restore the Grade II listed park, in conjunction with the UNESCO World Heritage Saltaire site in 2001.

The original bandstand, recorded only in archive photographs, was very modest and given the exceptional character of the overall Saltaire site, any attempt to reconstruct it was considered inappropriate.

Lights

However the use of the lighted colour palette was compiled from archival research and now helps keep the bandstand as an integral part of the park's attractions, which include regular concerts series the summer, including from Hammonds Band, which was founded in 1855 as the Saltaire Band, by Sir Titus Salt.

Image copyright: Lorne Campbell/Guzilian