                 

*
banner

News

Cue happy...

Study using a new interactive interface shows how music listeners think different emotions sound like in music.

Emotion
  The study revealed that different musical cues triggered different emotions

Wednesday, 02 February 2022

        

New research conducted by Durham University's Department of Music has found that certain "musical cues used by composers and performers are important contributors in shaping the emotional expression conveyed by music".

Interface

Researchers created an interactive computer interface called EmoteControl which allowed users to control six cues (tempo, pitch, articulation, dynamics, brightness, and mode) of a musical piece in real time.

The participants were then asked to show how they thought seven different emotions (sadness, calmness, joy, anger, fear, power, and surprise) should sound like in music.

They did this by changing the musical cues in EmoteControl, allowing them to create their own variations of a range of music pieces that portrayed different emotions.

Musical cues

In general, musical cues were used in a similar way to represent a specific emotion — conveying sadness in the music using a slow tempo, minor mode, soft dynamics, legato articulation, low pitch level, and a dark timbre.

It was found that tempo and mode were the two cues that highly effected the emotion being conveyed, while dynamics and brightness cues had the least effect on shaping the different emotions in the music.

The researchers also found out that sadness and joy were amongst the most accurately recognised emotions, which correlated with previous studies.

It was found that tempo and mode were the two cues that highly effected the emotion being conveyed, while dynamics and brightness cues had the least effect on shaping the different emotions in the music4BR

Perceptions

Speaking about the research, Professor Tuomas Eerola of Durham University said: "This interactive approach allowed us to tap into the participants' perception of how different emotions should sound like in music and helped the participants create their own emotional variations of music that encompassed different emotional content."

It is claimed that the research and the EmoteControl interface could have implications for other sectors where emotional content is conveyed through music, such as sound branding (marketing), music in film and TV, adaptive music in gaming, as well as the potential to be used as an emotion communication medium for clinical purposes.

Find out more

The full paper can be accessed at: https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/20592043211061745

Video demonstration of EmoteControl is available via: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fP3tAMGaaZw

Image credit: Durham University

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Sheona

Wednesday interview with Sheona White

February 2 • We catch up with the newly appointed Chairperson of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators.

Emotion

Cue happy...

February 2 • Study using a new interactive interface shows how music listeners think different emotions sound like in music.

John Ward

Tuesday interview with John Ward

February 1 • We speak to John Ward, who will be conducting Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band this weekend on a special recording celebrating the 100th anniversary of the birth of the great Ray Steadman-Allen.

West of England

New date and venue for West of England Championships

February 1 • The 2022 West of England Regional Championships will now take place at Cheltenham Racecourse on the weekend of the 2nd/3rd April.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - RAF Salon Orchestra

Friday 4 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Glossop Old Band - Blackley Band

Sunday 6 February • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street. Glossop. SK13 8LP

Black Dyke Band - St George's Hall

Saturday 12 February • Bridge Street, Bradford BD1 1JT

Otley Brass Association - Valentine's Concert

Saturday 12 February • Fewston Church, Harrogate HG31SU

wantage silver band - Les Neish Tuba Artist

Saturday 12 February • The Beacon, Wantage OX12 9BX

Vacancies »

Chadderton Band

February 2 • Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band. Please come along for a blow and meet the players you are most welcome.

Corby Silver Band

January 30 • Corby Silver Band, located in North Northamptonshire, has a vacancy for SOPRANO CORNET to complete the band for the Areas contest in Corby on Sunday 6th March and future engagements throughout the year. An instrument is available for loan.

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

January 30 • Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, has vacancies on 3rd Cornet, 2nd Baritone and Bb Bass. Other players also welcome!.

Pro Cards »

James McLeod

BMus (hons)
Euphonium Soloist, Teacher and Conductor

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top